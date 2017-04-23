'Star Wars' Han Solo Film News, Spoilers: Another Original Character Set to Appear?

Character and plot details of the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo film have been scarce, to say the least. However, it has been discovered that a certain fan-favorite from the original films may just find his way into the highly anticipated spin-off.

Reuters/Paul HackettHarrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

According to Jason Ward, the editor of MakingStarWars, the recent Star Wars Celebration held in Orlando resulted in more than just an experience. At the event, he found out that a major character by the name of Dryden Vos is going to be in the Han Solo standalone film--something that his sources also confirmed.

A character named Dryden Vos did not appear in the original films, however, one named Quinlan Vos did. Is it a mere coincidence that they share the same last name?

Ward speculates that Dryden Vos and Quinlan Vos are actually the same person. It has been said that George Lucas kept Quinlan's character alive because he wanted to use him in a future "Star Wars" project--a television series titled "Star Wars: Underworld" that ultimately did not materialize.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this theory is true, but fans are excited nonetheless to watch the film and meet the character. One person, though, is not exactly excited to see the upcoming Han Solo standalone film--and that would be Han Solo himself.

During an interview at the recent Star Wars Celebration, Harrison Ford was asked whether he was excited to see the iconic character he brought to life in a standalone film.

"Not really," Ford said with a laugh. He clarified, however, that he was looking forward to seeing the movie as a fan of the franchise. "But it'll be weird," he acknowledged. Ford proceeded to compliment Alden Ehrenreich, the actor portraying the young Han Solo, saying he is "wonderful" and "sweet." He also praised his acting abilities--something cast member Woody Harrelson previously did as well.

The "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film is set to be released on May 25, 2018.