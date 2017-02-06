'Star Wars' Han Solo Film Release Date, News: Billy Dee Williams Talks Donald Glover, Potential Cameo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone movie has been at the center of much discussion as of late, and that does not come as a surprise considering the size of the franchise's fan base. New actors have been cast to play younger versions of some iconic characters, but is there room for the oldies to make a cameo appearance?

Reuters/MARIO ANZUONIBilly Dee Williams (L) and Harrison Ford (R) respectively played Lando Calrissian and Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' trilogy.

By now, it is already common knowledge that Alden Ehrenreich has been tapped to play the young Han Solo - a role originated by Harrison Ford. And since the film will focus on Han's life before viewers met him in "Star Wars: A New Hope," much of his smuggler days will be depicted. Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino in the music scene, is set to portray Lando Calrissian, Han's smuggler friend who owned the Millennium Falcon before he lost it to Han.

Recently, Glover was spotted having lunch and chatting with Billy Dee Williams, the man who first brought Lando's character to life in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." But what did they talk about?

"He had questions about [Lando]," Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. "I guess he was doing what normal actors do, they just want to find out what direction they want to take so they gather their information."

And although Williams did not go into particular detail about what their conversation was about, he did say that he had a hard time accepting that somebody else will now play the role. "I just never thought of anybody else being Lando. I just see myself as Lando," he admitted.

However, he does acknowledge that this is something that had to happen and he had nothing but praise for Glover, describing him as "eclectic" and "worldly."

Williams also revealed that he would be open to making a cameo appearance in the Han Solo spin-off film if he were given the chance. "I wouldn't mind doing it," he said. "If they asked me, I wouldn't say no."

Ehrenreich and Glover are not the only newcomers to the "Star Wars" franchise, though. Emilia Clarke is also set to join the two in an unspecified role, while Woody Harrelson has been cast as Han's mentor.

The "Star Wars" Han Solo film is expected to bow in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.