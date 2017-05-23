'Star Wars' Han Solo Movie News: Clip From Set Features Alden Ehrenreich Racing Pod Cars

Production for the Han Solo movie is in full swing as the latest reports feature new developments in the movie. Recently, a clip was uploaded on the internet that showed fans just a little bit of what they can expect.

The Han Solo movie is very much in development and is now filming. After casting Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, it looks like the production team wasted no time in making the picture. Recent reports show that the next "Star Wars" anthology movie will be packed with new technology and possibly, a new ride.

The video was uploaded by MakingStarWars.net. It features a shot of the Han Solo movie set which is located at the Fawley Power Station in England. It shows a vehicle being filmed racing across the field. Although the person shooting was quite far from the action, viewers can still check out a driver — believed to be Ehrenreich — sitting inside the vehicle.

A set of pictures was also uploaded by The Sun and provides a much greater look at the vehicle from production. The new pictures also show other props as well as Ehrenreich on set.

Aside from videos and pictures, a person named Steven H. was able to get a word from one of the locals near the production set. The local gave him insight as to what's happening on set.

"Finally made it out to Fawley. Nothing shaking but just spoke to a lady walking her dog...she saw some sort of battle filming plus they were filming some sort of 'drag race' with 'odd looking vehicles'," he reported.

Looks like fans will be able to see a lot of vehicles from the untitled Han Solo movie. It can be expected as it was already revealed that the story will span six years. The Han Solo film is said to follow the life of the rogue character from ages 18 to 24, and will also tell the tale of how he acquires the Millennium Falcon. The vehicles can mean that fans might be able to see what Han used to ride before the iconic ship.

The untitled Han Solo movie has yet to gain a release date.