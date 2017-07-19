'Star Wars' Hotel to Open at Walt Disney World

A "Star Wars"-themed hotel is coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Parks Concept art for the "Star Wars"-themed hotel.

It looks like "Star Wars" fans won't have to travel thousands of light years to visit a galaxy far, far away. The announcement was made during the D23 Expo held in Anaheim, California last week and there, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek revealed that the "Star Wars" hotel will also be offering an immersive experience to their guests.

"We wanted to explore a revolutionary vacation experience, and I want to tell you that the response was out of this world," Chapek said during the presentation. "Today, I am thrilled to confirm that we are working on our most experiential concept ever. It combines a luxury resort with an immersion in an authentic 'Star Wars' environment."

The Disney executive also shared what guests can expect to experience once the "Star Wars" hotel is up and running.

Disney Parks The luxury hotel may open sometime in 2019.

"From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a 'Star Wars' story! You'll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you," Chapek explained in a Disney blog.

The hotel will be a part of the 14-acre theme park dubbed as "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." The "Star Wars"-themed lands will also see a Millennium Falcon attraction, a fine dining Cantina and other attractions based on the sci-fi film franchise.

Furthermore, guests will also be able to interact with various "Star Wars" characters such as Kylo Ren and BB-8, USA Today reported.

Chapek also promised that all the windows of the hotel will give a view of outer space which only adds to the whole "Star Wars" experience.

The "Star Wars" hotel and park will open sometime in 2019.