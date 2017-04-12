'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Release Date Rumors: Reboot in Development?

A reboot of the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" game is reportedly in the works over at BioWare Austin, the developer of the original released in 2003.

Journalist Liam Robertson revealed in a recent podcast that BioWare Austin is "exclusively" developing "Star Wars" games now and "for the indefinite future," and it seems that "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is one of those.

"I don't know when this is set to come out, but it has been in development for a little while now," he said as quoted by SW Game Outpost, adding that it will feature elements from the new "Star Wars" canon.

"I've heard that it isn't exactly a remake anymore, but it started as a remake [or] revival. Now it's kind of going from that blueprint in sort of its own original thing. I guess we'll see what that turns out to be, but they are prototyping it right now," he went on to say.

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" had a sequel, "The Old Republic," released in 2011 and is still playable today. However, with all the new content out of the galaxy far, far away, it appears that revisiting the original made sense.

Robertson has a credible history with these things and usually has trusted sources. However, Gamezone believes that there is more fuel to the fire.

The site pointed out that Drew Karpyshyn, the writer behind "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" and "Star Wars: The Old Republic," returned to work for BioWare in 2015.

Last month, he stated in a blog that he was working on a new game that he cannot detail yet. Now that word about a possible "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" remake is out, this had Gamezone thinking this could be the title that he was referring to.

For now, however, there is no official announcement about the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" reboot and it appears that there won't be for a while.