Star Wars, Marvel Films Leaving Netflix for Disney

Disney will be pulling out their films and shows from the online streaming platform, Netflix, to transfer them to their upcoming streaming service. Unfortunately, they have decided to include Marvel flicks and films from the "Star Wars" franchise.

During a Q&A at the recent investors' meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that they have come to a decision on the Marvel and Lucasfilm brands."We've now decided we will put the Marvel and Star Wars movies on this app as well," he said.

Disney will be launching two streaming platforms, one of which will host the Disney-branded films while the other will be an ESPN-branded service. Next spring, it should launch with 10,000 sporting events that are not available on a linear channel.

"We're going to launch big, and we're going to launch hot," Iger added. By late 2019, the Disney app will have the entire output of the studio — animation, live action and Disney including Pixar, Star Wars and all of the Marvel films.

The Disney app should launch with 500 film titles and 7,000 television episodes apart from four or five original TV shows and around four to five original flicks.

As previously reported online petitions have sprung up as a result of Disney's decisions. Thousands of petitioners have requested the House of Mouse of to reconsider their decision. But from the looks of it, the company is firm on their decision, as they have big plans for their streaming service.

As of this writing, Netflix subscribers have amassed over 15,000 signatures on Care2. They need less than 500 signatures to reach their goal of 16,000.

Iger has yet to announce the rest of the details about the platforms, particularly the cost of subscribing to their services. The CEO did say that they will release get more specific in the following months.

Pricing should be discussed early in 2018.