'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Film Latest News: Stephen Daldry in Talks to Direct

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Ewan McGregor has said that he is open to playing Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting the spin-off film treatment, according to a new report. However, the film is still in its early development stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Lucasfilm are apparently working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film. Sources told the publication that Academy Award-nominated director Stephen Daldry is in talks to helm the film and oversee the entire project.

This is not the first time news of an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film has made rounds online. It was already previously reported that a spin-off such as this was in the works. It also does not come as a surprise that Disney and Lucasfilm would want to expand the "Star Wars" film franchise with various spin-offs. A Han Solo movie is currently in production, while "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was a huge success.

Previous reports claimed that Lucasfilm was looking to set the film between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," and that Ewan McGregor was being eyed to reprise his role as Obi-Wan. However, The Hollywood Reporter stated that an actor has yet to be signed and a script has yet to be written.

Should McGregor be required to reprise his role, however, the actor has said that he would love to do it if he was asked. The Scottish actor portrayed Obi-Wan in the "Star Wars" prequels, while Alec Guinness first played the role in the original trilogy. Guinness even received an Academy Award nomination for his turn as the Jedi Master.

If Daldry does end up directing the film, fans will be happy to know that it is in good hands. Daldry has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director three times--for "Billy Elliott," "The Hours" and "The Reader." He also directed "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Disney and Lucasfilm are also said to be planning spin-off films for Yoda and Boba Fett. With all these projects in the works, the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film is expected to air in 2020 at the earliest.