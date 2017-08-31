'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Latest News: Working Title Points to Tatooine Location

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Ewan McGregor has said that he is open to playing Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm whether a "Star Wars" Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film is in development, but that has not stopped the online world from recovering any information related to the spin-off.

One such detail is the rumored film's working title, which, according to Omega Underground, is "Joshua Tree." This is particularly interesting because the title could be in reference to Joshua Tree National Park, which is located in southeast California. It should be noted that "A New Hope" and "Return of the Jedi" both filmed scenes in Death Valley National Park for its Tatooine setting. Both Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley National Park are known for their desert and rocky surroundings.

This may mean that the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie could be set in Tatooine, or at least some parts of it, using Joshua Tree National Park as a filming location. Of course, this is just speculative work as of now, since a spin-off film focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi has yet to be officially confirmed.

However, sources close to the project told The Hollywood Reporter that an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film really is in the works, though it is still early on in its development stage. Moreover, Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry, who is known for his work on films such as "Billy Elliott" and "The Reader," is apparently in talks to direct.

If an Obi-Wan Kenobi film turns out to be true, then it would be the third spin-off in the "Star Wars" series following "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and next year's untitled Han Solo movie. Alden Ehrenreich was tapped to play a young Han Solo, but producers need not look further for an actor to portray young Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor, who has already played the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" prequel films, has expressed his desire to reprise the role time and again.

The "Star Wars" Obi-Wan Kenobi film is speculated to premiere in 2020.