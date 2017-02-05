'Star Wars Rebels' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers, Preview News: Sabine Trains With Kanan to Use Darksaber

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The next episode of "Star Wars Rebels" will focus on Sabine, which avid viewers have been waiting for a long time. Titled "Trials of the Darksaber," Sabine can use the weapon to summon the Mandalorians to join the rebels.

YouTube/Star Wars"Star Wars Rebels" returns Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8:30 p.m. on Disney XD.

Fans will be able to learn more of the Darksaber as the episode explains its historical past. In a video released for "Star Wars Rebels" season 3 episode 15, Kanan mentioned that the Mandalorians were the ones who created the lightsabers. However, Fenn Rau opposed him and explained that the darksaber was actually made by Ta Vizla, the first Mandalorian who became a Jedi.

The "one of a kind" weapon can be used to unite the Mandalorians, and Sabine can use it to convince the group to be an ally of the rebels. However, things will get more difficult as Sabine will struggle to control the weapon.

"Hoping to get her family to help the rebels, Sabine returns home with Kanan and Ezra, and finds herself embroiled in her family's power struggle for Mandalore," the synopsis reads.

Sabine initially refused to use the darksaber as she thought that it will only harm her family, considering what happened when Maul used it. Rau convinced her that the weapon can be used for good, to which Kanan surprisingly agreed.

Then, Ezra came up with a brilliant idea to allow Sabine to learn to use the weapon. Rau, however, believes that her ability to utilize the weapon is not as important as the symbolism behind it. Sabine eventually agreed to allow Kanan to help her learn to control the lightsaber.

While on training, Sabine said to Kanan: "The only thing I'm learning is that Ezra must be really gifted to learn from a lousy teacher like you," to which Ezra responded, "Believe me, Kanan's not the best teacher to have, but he means well."

Learn more about the episode in this video: