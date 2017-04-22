'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Plot Update: Will Fans Finally Know of Ahsoka's Fate?

Disney's animated "Star Wars Rebels" series will be having its fourth and final season, announced series creator and producer Dave Filoni during the 2017 Star Wars Celebration.

(Photo: Facebook/Star Wars Rebels)promo image for "Star Wars Rebels" on their official Facebook page.

Since this is its final season, many fans are hoping that the show could finally tie up some loose ends, especially regarding the fate of Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite in the animated series.

Ahsoka's fate was left hanging since season 2 after an intense confrontation with Darth Vader, and the whole third season went by without any news of the character.

If the t-shirts of creator-producer Filoni are any indication, it would seem that Ahsoka survived and will likely be seen again in the fourth and final season.

During the Star Wars Celebration panel, Filoni wore a shirt with "AHSOKA LIVES?" written on it. After the "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 trailer was shown to attendees, Filoni changed his shirt and it now contained the words "AHSOKA LIVES!"

When asked about this, Filoni feigned ignorance and did not reveal anything regarding the fan favorite's fate, only that he has a plan for the character.

"I've had a plan, and I plan on executing that plan as we move forward, and we'll see what that means," Filoni said, as quoted by /Film.

However, the creator-producer said that he is aware that Ahsoka is a well-loved character, thus every move is carefully thought out.

In addition, many fans are anxious about how the Ghost Crew will end. Many speculate that Kanan and Ezra might not survive at the end of the show since it was already hinted at by Yoda that Luke Skywalker will be the last Jedi.

Even so, Filoni promised that fans will get a "curveball" along the way, so it is still a mystery as to how could this all play out.

The "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 trailer also showed an upcoming battle to regain planet Lothal's freedom, and General Admiral Thrawn might be a part of it .

The show is expected to air by fall this year.