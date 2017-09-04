'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Release Date News: Final Season to Premiere in October; New Trailer Dropped

Facebook/starwarsrebels The final season of 'Star Wars Rebels' will premiere on Oct. 16.

The premiere date of "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 has finally been announced, along with the release of a new trailer.

Fans are definitely excited for the upcoming fourth season of the "Star Wars" animated series, especially considering it is the last. The trailer featured a lot of action, with the characters finding their purpose in the world and the rebellion looming large.

It can be recalled that the season 3 finale saw them escaping, though it was not really a huge win for the team.

"They lost a lot of resources, they lost the initiative to have an attack to free the world of Lothal or knock out the Imperial factory there," executive producer Dave Filoni told Entertainment Weekly recently. "In the end, yes they got away, but that's kind of all they got. Now they have a lot less."

But the good guys are not the only ones with problems. There is also a bit of a power struggle within the Empire itself, since the leaders have various projects they want to launch and only a limited budget.

"Thrawn sees value in building better fighter craft, especially to fight the more equipped Rebel ships like X-wings," Filoni explained. "Not everybody shares that point of view, though. As in all things, there's competition for funding and power. We'll see a little of that politicking in the Empire."

With "Star Wars Rebels" coming to a close, fans are worried about the series finale and whether it will be good enough. Vanessa Marshall, who voices Hera, previously teased that there will be a satisfying conclusion and said that a lot of questions will be answered by the end of the show.

Speaking of Hera, it seems that she will also struggle with some personal issues, as the trailer shows Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) asking her to consider their relationship amidst all the chaos.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Oct. 16, on Disney XD.

Watch the new trailer below: