'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Release Date, News: Show's Final Season to Premiere in Fall

Disney has announced that "Star Wars Rebels" will wrap up its storylines soon as its fourth season, which will premiere this fall, will also be its last.

Facebook/starwarsrebelsA promotional image for "Star Wars Rebels" featuring the show's main characters

The news was revealed at the "Star Wars" Celebration event in Orlando during the "Star Wars Rebels" panel. At the event, the production team of the series announced that season 4 will be the last for the show. Production of new episodes for "Star Wars Rebels" are well underway as Lucasfilm has set the premiere of the show's final season in fall.

As the making of the final season progresses, the production team promised to announce more details, including a more specific release date, in the coming months. Marc Buhaj, Senior Vice President of Programming and General Manager at Disney XD made the announcement. "The team behind 'Star Wars Rebels' delivers epic storytelling that has captivated fans of all ages across the globe. We're excited to continue sharing the journey of these fan-favorite Rebels with our audience in the fall," Buhaj said in a statement.

Details about the upcoming final season of "Star Wars Rebels" are few and far in between, but some sources have reported that season 4 will have fewer episodes than usual. Multiple reports have suggested that the final season will only have 15 episodes. This is a huge reduction from the usual 22 episodes of each of the two previous seasons. With a shorter season run than the earlier seasons, fans are expecting that the new season will have a tighter focus on advancing the plot of "Star Wars Rebels."

According to Rotoscopers, Producer Dave Filoni has said that season 4 will have more episodes that deal with continuous storylines, as compared to the previous seasons, which had occasional episodic content.

Fans of the show can watch the official trailer for "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 below.