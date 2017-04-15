'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Release Date, Plot News: New Season Sneak Peek; Captain Rex Confirmed?

"Star Wars Rebels" season 3 ended in a thrilling finale, as "Star Wars" fans wait for the next season with bated breath. In the meantime, word of a release date for the fourth season will be much awaited as the Star Wars Celebration convention brings news from the "Star Wars Rebels" panel.

There's no specific date yet for the release of season 4 of "Star Wars Rebels," other than "this fall" according to the showrunners via Den of Geek. Considering that the third season arrived last time in late September, it makes sense that the upcoming season will remain consistent with that schedule as well.

Dave Filoni, show producer for "Star Wars Rebels," has been dropping hints on what's coming next for the new season. It seems that Saw Gerrera (voiced by Andrew Kishino) and Mon Mothma (voiced by Genevieve O'Reilly) will be returning in season 4, and the showrunner is planning to run an arc that will give "much more of an insight into seeing how that relationship breaks down and breaks apart."

Mandalore, Sabine's (voiced by Tiya Sircar) home planet, will be getting a lot of screen time this season, even after having been extensively featured in the "Clone Wars" animated series. According to Filoni, "The longer we've gone with this series, the more it just has occurred to me that Rebels really is, in a lot of ways, going to finish Clone Wars."

Filoni also seems to have indirectly confirmed that Captain Rex (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) will also be making it back to the new season of "Star Wars Rebels." During the ongoing Star Wars Celebration 2017, Filoni chaired his panel last Thursday titled "Dave Filoni: Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates."

During the panel, Filoni displayed concept art of Captain Rex in a camouflaged outfit, in what could be his appearance for the upcoming season 4 of "Star Wars Rebels." More news on the show's new season will be coming as the Star Wars Celebration 2017 convention in Orlando continues, so stay tuned.