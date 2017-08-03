'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Spoilers: Ahsoka and Kanan's Backstory Revealed, X-Wings to Be Unveiled

"Star Wars Rebels" is returning for its final season later this year, and new details about the hit animated series have been revealed.

Facebook/starwarsrebels Promotional image for "Star Wars Rebels."

The storyline for season 4 is expected to connect to the "Rogue One" film towards the end. Fans can also look forward to exciting character arcs and a lot of action sequences.

In the latest trailer for "Star Wars Rebels," one of the highlights is the appearance of the X-wings. The Rebel Alliance's trademark ships have always been a familiar element in the battle against the Empire. However, they have not been shown in the animated program so far.

Additionally, the sneak peek features Sabine showcasing her skills with the Darksaber. She is seen slashing through a Stormtrooper's Speeder, proving that she has become a better fighter over the years.

Executive producer Dave Filoni offered new details about the Ahsoka as well. On Twitter, he shared past dialogue between Ahsoka and Kanan, shedding light on their history. Ahsoka's fate and current location remain a mystery, but Filoni revealed some backstory between the two characters.

"Even at a young age you were gifted with a lightsaber. But without training and discipline, those skills fade," Ahsoka told a disheartened Kanan.

He responded, "I haven't had to fight with my lightsaber very often. For a while, I chose not to. I was..."

Ahsoka went on to say that she understands how Kanan feels. She ended the conversation with encouraging words, telling Kanan that she wants him to "be the Jedi" that he is.

The most important bit of information from Filoni's tweet is that it proves Ahsoka somewhat became a mentor to Kanan. Her wisdom has certainly helped him in many ways. Hopefully, this detail will satisfy fans before the action picks up in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The fourth and final season of "Star Wars Rebels" premieres this fall on Disney XD.