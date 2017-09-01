'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Spoilers, Air Date: Vanessa Marshall Promises Satisfying Ending, Teases Hera and Kanan Romance

Facebook/starwarsrebels 'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 will premiere in the fall.

"Star Wars Rebels" will be returning for its fourth and final season later this year, and Vanessa Marshall, who voices Hera in the series, promises a satisfying ending.

Marshall sat down with Comicbookmovie.com recently and talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"I would say that every lingering question you have will be answered and I think all fans will be incredibly satisfied no matter which angle they're coming from," Marshall said of the final season of the animated series.

Fans are understandably sad that "Star Wars Rebels" is ending, but Marshall believes that it is a good thing. After all, it is better to tell a complete, cohesive story rather than drag it out for so long until fans grow tired of it. The same mistake has been committed by many shows before.

Season 4 is going to bring a lot of excitement and action, as the trailer also showed Hera wearing an X-Wing pilot uniform. Marshall teased that there will be several heart-stopping moments in the new season.

"There are a number of moments like in season four where my mind is blown," she said. "It's really been like that throughout all four seasons. The hits keep coming and it's really exciting."

Apart from action, fans can also look forward to a possible romantic storyline for Hera and Kanan, who is voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr. And while Marshall did not reveal anything specific, she did agree with much of the fan base that Hera and Kanan have something special that they can explore betweem them.

And while "Star Wars Rebels" mostly features characters that were not in the original trilogy, fans got a huge surprise when season 3 brought back Obi-Wan Kenobi. For the voice role, Lucasfilm tapped Stephen Stanton to match the voice of the late Alec Guinness, who originally portrayed the role. A lot of work was put into the episode where Kenobi appeared.

"They took a lot of care in the character and made sure they got exactly what they wanted," Stanton told Business Insider of Lucasfilm.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 4 is set to premiere sometime this fall.

Watch the season 4 trailer below: