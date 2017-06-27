'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Spoilers: New Installment to Tackle Darker Themes

"Star Wars Rebels" ended its third season with most of its characters changed in various ways and very different from how they were when they first started out in the show. With its fourth season in the works, fans of the franchise have been engaging in debates on Reddit and other social media as to the possible direction of its next installment.

Facebook/starwarsrebelsPromotional image for "Star Wars Rebels."

As of now, details about the upcoming series remain scarce. However, it has been confirmed that season 4 is going to be the show's last offering so fans can expect it to be the best one yet. Although there is no definite premiere date for the new series just yet, there are speculations that it will hit television screens sometime in fall this year. This is because the other three installments of the show premiered around that time.

When it comes to its cast, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, it is highly likely that old characters like Saw Gerrera and Mon Mothma will return for the new season. There are also speculations that Scottish actor and director Ian McDiarmid will join the cast of the upcoming series as he has reportedly been tapped to portray Palpatine.

In a panel during this year's Star Wars Celebration, "Star Wars Rebels" creator Dave Filoni described the upcoming season as "dark" and "fun." Although he did not reveal any specific detail about the plot of season 4, those two adjectives were enough to make "Star Wars" fans look forward to it, especially since it was also promised that the show would have a proper ending.

Since its debut, the "Star Wars Rebels" narrative has come a long way. At first, the show simply revolved around a young orphan named Ezra as he joined a group of rebels. As the series continued its run, however, it transitioned from its simple plot to exploring the deep-seated history of the rebellion itself. Considering how the season 3 ended, fans can expect season 4 to be tackling darker themes as it gives a sensible conclusion to the series.