'Star Wars Rebels' Takes Hiatus, Will Be Back with Sabine's Personal Arc

Sabine's fast-tracked training in mastering the use of the darksaber will be put to the challenge as she returns home to hopefully convince the rest of the Mandalore people to help the Rebellion against Galactic Empire.

Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney Sabine holds up the darksaber in "Star Wars Rebels" season 3, episode 16 promo still

Last week, "Star Wars Rebels" put a great focus on Sabine and how her eventual possession of the one-of-a-kind darksaber may spell a huge difference for her moving forward. After a few setbacks including being half-heartedly willing to take the responsibility of coming back to her home planet and face her own family, she subsequently accepts the job leading to the next episode.

The episode titled "Legacy of Mandalore" will continue to delve in the culture of the Mandalorians as Sabine, alongside Ezra and Kanan, fly to her home planet to start persuading her own people. But the promotional clip of the installment hints that the Mandalorians will not be too happy with her coming back as they were suddenly greeted with rockets aimed at them. In some bits and pieces of the "Star Wars Rebels" season 3B trailer, fans can see that despite this, the trio is able to land well with Sabine eventually showing off her new weapon in front of her mother.

Despite being more accepting of her sudden huge role for the Alliance, Sabine's hang-ups regarding her eagerness to help the Mandalorians retaliate on the evil Empire but only to be met with reluctance is still expected to pop up once in a while. After all, her hang-ups can only be addressed once she is finally able to settle the case back at her home and successfully convert her people to become a more courageous lot.

Unfortunately, this promising narrative will take a little bit of time to come. "Star Wars Rebels" is taking more or less a month hiatus, which could prove to be frustrating for a lot of fans given that the next episode continues the thread of exploring Sabine's personal storyline.

"Star Wars Rebels" will be back on Feb. 18 and will continue to air every Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD.