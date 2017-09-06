'Star Wars: Rebels' Trailer: Promo Reveals References to 'Rogue One'

The fourth and final season of the Disney XD animated show "Star Wars Rebels" is expected to air next month. A sneak peek of the upcoming season presents several connections to last year's "Rogue One" film.

In the latest trailer for "Star Wars Rebels" season 4, references to Director Krennic and his project, the Death Star, which was then codenamed Stardust, can be observed. The Empire's Director of the Advanced Weapons Research was portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn in "Rogue One."

Also revealed in the clip were the iconic Death Troopers from the film and Saw Gerrera, who was portrayed by Forest Whitaker.

Creator Dave Filoni previously shared during a Rebels Recon segment on YouTube that Saw Gerrera and Mon Mothma will return in the fourth season. More of their complicated relationship will be featured and viewers will get to see how they come apart.

Filoni admitted that it was his decision to end "Star Wars Rebels" with season 4, given that he did not have a say on the ending of the previous animated show he was working on, "The Clone Wars." It was canceled abruptly, after six seasons. Hence, he wanted to be able to end this show on his terms. "Rebels" will, in a way, give "Clone Wars" the ending it deserves according to him.

"The longer we've gone with this series, the more it just has occurred to me that Rebels really is, in a lot of ways, going to finish Clone Wars," Filoni said. According to the show creator, it was not intentional. The connection between the shows and how the characters' story paths cross, made it possible.

Filoni said that the final season of "Rebels" will put an end to the "Star Wars" franchise's ventures in animation.

"Star Wars Rebels" premieres Monday, Oct. 16 on Disney XD.