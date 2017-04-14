'Star Wars' Rumors: How Can Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu Return to the Saga?

The "Star Wars" franchise has lost one important gem in the ensemble after Carrie Fisher's passing, and it will surely leave a mark forever. There is someone, however, who may not have the same weight as she had, but would like to return to the saga.

(Photo: "Star Wars" official website)

During the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, Samuel L. Jackson, popularly known as the Jedi Master Mace Windu, has expressed his desire to reprise his role. While he wasn't physically present, he sent a video message that contained his eagerness to come back.

As the video played, he recalled that the Jedi have capabilities to survive falls and make a powerful comeback. With Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in the audience, he addressed her, saying, "I am not dead ... Mace Windu is awaiting his return. Let's make it happen. Kathy you're sitting right there."

It can be recalled during the confrontation with Palpatine that the Jedi, together with Windu, tried to arrest him. When he was about to deliver the finishing blow, Anakin cut off his arm while Palpatine blew him away with the dark force. While it appears he could have died, it may be possible that he's not.

One can remember that Luke Skywalker once had his hand cut by Darth Vader. He replaced it with a mechanical appendage and continued with his task. So that could happen to Windu as well, and now the issue of his fall remains to be explained.

As to how he can return, there may be a small chance that he'll arrive in the upcoming episodes, though he can appear in a spinoff similar to "Rogue One" and the planned Han Solo movie. That of course will be up for speculation as of this moment.

Fisher's Princess Leia is a figure to be remembered, so much that a tribute is made for her. If Master Windu returns, he may not fill the hole entirely, but that is something fans can look forward to.