'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Lucasfilm President Reveals George Lucas Still Has a Say on the Franchise

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

Although acclaimed filmmaker George Lucas has already sold Lucasfilm and all its assets years ago, that does not mean he is completely out of the picture when it comes to "Star Wars" films. In fact, while he no longer has direct control over the "Star Wars" saga, he still offers pieces of advice to Lucasfilm when it comes to a few things that have to do with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Lucas still gives his suggestions to her whenever he feels that something needs to be done. When asked if Lucas helps in developing new stories for the franchise, Kennedy said: "Not really. But he'll whisper in my ear every now and then. Usually, it's something specific or important to him about Jedi training. Things like that."

One such instance is Rey's presumed training with Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To in the upcoming sequel. Lucas is likely to have given some suggestions there, particularly since he has some good ideas when it comes to the ways of the Jedi. Kennedy also revealed that he is still adjusting from being the "Star Wars" franchise's director to being a fan, so he cannot help but give his creative input from time to time.

"I think he's starting to settle into this and just be a fan. It's taken a while. It's hard to let go, after 40 years. That's a lot of expectation and things he thought a lot about. Suddenly that next generation, that whole thematic idea he came up with, is in the process," said Kennedy.

In 2012, Lucas sold Lucasfilm and all its assets to the Walt Disney Company for $4 billion. Kennedy then replaced him as president of the studio.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 15.