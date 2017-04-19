'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Prince Harry and Prince William to Cameo as Stormtroopers?

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" writer and director Rian Johnson remains tight-lipped about the issue of Prince William and Prince Harry joining the upcoming movie. Recently, rumors came out that the two princes will have cameos in "The Last Jedi," and fans just cannot help but buzz about it.

Disney/Lucasfilm Promotional photo for "Star Wars: Episode 8 — The Last Jedi"

In 2016, photos of Prince Harry and Prince William paying a visit to the set of the movie and playing with lightsabers surfaced. During their visit, they also hugged Chewie, ate some cake and admitted that they admired BB-8.

Now, rumor has it that the two dressed up as a pair of Stormtroopers for cameo roles in "The Last Jedi." Some fans believe that the rumors are not impossible, considering that Prince William and Prince Harry have both been reported to do some cosplaying in the recent months.

To confirm the rumor, Yahoo Movies interviewed Johnson at Star Wars Celebration on April 14 to ask if the royals are indeed joining the "Star Wars" sequel.

"I have no idea what you're talking about. I have no clue," he said with a big smile on his face. "The last voice you heard... I can neither confirm nor deny."

Since one cannot be recognized in a Stormtrooper armor, there is no way for fans to find out if the British royals will actually turn up in "The Last Jedi," unless they get official word from either Johnson or the two princes.

If the rumors are true, Prince Harry and Prince William would not actually be the first famous personalities to wear the armor. It can be recalled that in "The Force Awakens," Daniel Craig also famously portrayed the weak-willed trooper who failed to protect Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Starkiller Base.

As of this writing, the only confirmed cameo for "The Last Jedi" is "The Girl on the Train" and "The Leftovers" star Justin Theroux. Tom Hardy is also rumored to appear but Johnson has yet to confirm the rumor.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives in theaters on Dec. 15.