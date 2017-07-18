'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: Disney Unveils New Character Posters

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

A number of revelations were dropped at this year's D23 event. Aside from big announcements and never-before-seen footages from upcoming films, the expo also paved the way for the unveiling of new teasers for projects yet in the pipeline. One of them was the first batch of character posters for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The upcoming "Star Wars" movie had a strong visual presence at the expo, especially after Lucasfilm showed new behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming film. These gave fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel, although some fans were also expecting a full trailer to be unveiled.

Following the unveiling of the footage, Disney revealed a new set of posters that featured a deep crimson palette and gave fans a glimpse of the key characters of the "Star Wars" franchise, including Daisy Ridley's Rey as she trains to become a Jedi, John Boyega's courageous Finn, Adam Driver's villainous Kylo Ren, Mark Hamill's powerful Jedi Luke Skywalker, and Carrie Fisher's General Leia.

The formats of the posters are one and the same. They showed each of the five characters in an all-red outfit and cutting the top half of their faces. According to reports, the tone of the posters are indicative of that of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is expected to be a lot darker than "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Although the new posters are beautiful in the sense that they are suggestive of many themes like death, love and revenge, they are essentially nothing to go by. Contrary to what "Star Wars" fans had expected, Disney did not drop the full trailer for the upcoming film at D23.

The upcoming film will follow the characters as they deal with their personal demons. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.