'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker Might Return as a Force Ghost

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

One character whose role is crucial in the "Star Wars" saga might be featured in the upcoming installment, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Rumor has it that Hayden Christensen will be back as a Force ghost in the highly anticipated sequel.

In a video from popular "Star Wars" YouTuber Mike Zeroh, it was learned that a 14-acre theme park known as "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will sport a life-sized prototype of the Force tree. This tree was featured in the first trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as the place where Luke Skywalker was preserving all the primeval books he collected in his travels.

Zeroh revealed that inside the Force tree attraction at the theme park, tourists will hear the voices of force ghosts Yoda and Anakin Skywalker. This, the YouTuber said, hinted the return of the characters in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" since the tree could be the first Jedi temple, plus there was a point in the movie's teaser trailer where the voice of force ghost Yoda was heard in the background of a shot showing off the inside of the tree.

Rumblings about Christensen's return to the franchise grew even louder following reports that he was seen at Pinewood Studios recently.

If Christensen's participation at the "Star Wars" Celebration recently was anything to go by, it is then possible that his appearance during the event was not simply about taking part in the 40th anniversary of the franchise but more about his forthcoming comeback.

During the panel for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, the creators of the film also teased that a familiar element from the "Star Wars" trilogy would make its way to "Episode 8" in whatever form. It is thus highly likely that they were hinting at the possible reappearance of Anakin Skywalker as a Force ghost.

Also, since "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is said to introduce fresh ideas and principles about the Force, it would make a lot of sense if Christensen's character did return since he was one of the most powerful Force users in history.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be released on Dec. 15.