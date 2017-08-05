'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: John Boyega Hints at Carrie Fisher's Leia's Future in the Franchise

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star John Boyega might have just revealed Leia's fate in the upcoming film without him being aware of it. Played by the late Carrie Fisher, the character is one of the most loved in the "Star Wars" franchise. That is why when news about Fisher's unexpected death came out last year, many were puzzled as to how her character's storyline would be handled in the next few movies.

Before the end of 2016, Fisher died as a result of a cardiac arrest. After news about her death surfaced, fans have wondered what her sudden passing might mean for the future of the franchise.

Although Fisher had already finished filming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before she succumbed to her condition, reports suggest that the franchise was actually planning something big for her character in the ninth installment, hinting that Leia might just still be alive in the end of the upcoming movie. When she died, however, rumors came out that Lucasfilm might rework the end of the trilogy or use a CGI version of the late actress in the next installment. These rumors were quickly denied by the studio, saying that a recreation or recasting will not happen.

In an interview with Popcorn with Peter Travers, Boyega was asked how his working relationship with Fisher was when she was still alive. However, the young actor seemed to have unknowingly given away something else. "This movie, it sends her off in a very amazing, amazing way. She's still kept alive in this franchise. You know, that's the beauty of it. She lives forever in a sense," he said.

Boyega's statement seems to support what "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson previously said where he mentioned that the upcoming film would give the Leia some sort of an "emotional satisfaction." If their statements are anything to go by, then fans can expect Leia to survive the events of episode 8.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits U.S. theaters on Dec. 15.