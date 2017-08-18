'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: Movie Is Most Buzzed About Topic on Social Media

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

"Star Wars" fans cannot help but keep talking about the next installment in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

According to media-measurement firm comScore, the follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster hit "The Force Awakens" generated at least 77,000 new conversations from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, which makes it the most talked about topic on social media.

Ahead of its theatrical release on Dec. 15, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has teased fans with a wave of merchandise and appearances, which helped make fans all the more excited to see the movie. According to reports, the unveiling of the new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" toys and its Entertainment Weekly feature contributed in the significant skyrocketing of the movie's social media buzz, as it beat out other popular movies in the pipeline like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Deadpool 2." The two said films generated more than 18,000 and 30,000 new conversations, respectively.

The upcoming "Star Wars" movie will pick up shortly after the events in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" occur and will feature several new characters and otherworldly creatures. Directed by renowned "Breaking Bad" and "Looper" director Rian Johnson, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will reportedly show its two main characters, Rey and Finn, being apart. It was also previously reported that the movie will not be a remake of the fifth installment in the "Star Wars" saga, "Empire Strikes Back," although it will feature some parallels with the said movie.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence's film "Mother!" brought about 29,000 new conversations and also made it to the top 10 most talked about topics on social media during the period. The movie has yet to premiere in U.S. movie theaters on Sept. 15 but it was quick to create buzz on social media after its first official trailer was released last Aug. 8.