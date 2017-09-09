'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Character Portraits Give Fresh Look at Rey, Leia and More

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

A new set of artwork pieces for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" offers a fresh look at some of the members of its cast, including Rey and Leia. The art pieces made the rounds online several days ago and boasted of their incredibly realistic depiction of the characters.

Created by artist Brian Rood, the six art pieces which were commissioned for the "Journey to The Last Jedi marketing blitz," offered new looks at Carrie Fisher's General Leia, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Daisy Ridley's Rey, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, John Boyega's Finn and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron.

The watercolor portraits showed each of the characters either showing off a certain expression or doing something. Fisher's General Leia was simply shown donning a cape, while Skywalker was depicted giving a concerned look, as if he had just received some bad news. Rey and Kylo Ren's photos featured the two characters in action, with Rey training with her lightsaber in front of a towering rock and a scarred Kylo Ren making use of The Force. Meanwhile, Finn was shown wearing his sheath and well-equipped with his blaster, while Poe Dameron wore his pilot's uniform.

Although the images were all a beauty to behold, they did not give fans new information about the characters or the next installment's plot. It was quite noticeable, however, that Kylo Ren's image did not show him wearing his helmet. For some, this hinted that the character might be getting more exposure in "The Last Jedi" than in the previous "Star Wars" films.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will see the return of the major characters, with some new faces taking on bigger roles. Before the watercolor portraits of the six were released online, several new reveals about the upcoming film had been out through online leaks and merchandise, including the toy figures of some of the characters that were unveiled during last week's Force Friday.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in theaters on Dec. 15.