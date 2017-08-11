'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: New Promo Still Shows Late Carrie Fisher's Leia Contemplating

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is slated for release before the end of this year and Lucasfilm is already going all-out in promoting the film. Recently, a new promo still from the film was dropped, showing General Leia Organa seemingly contemplating.

Since the studio confirmed "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," it has released a few promotional materials for the film, including the teaser trailer from Celebration and another clip that was unveiled at the D23 Expo. Noticeably, however, none of them has revealed much of Carrie Fisher's character.

Thankfully, the most recent promotional image for the film highlighted Leia. The photo looked very plain and simple and only showed her standing and in deep thought. In the photo, she seemed to be wearing formal attire—particularly one that she wore at some of the clips previously released for the film. Her facial expression in the image also left a strong impression as it showed a combination of sadness and meditation.

Previously, it was confirmed that Fisher would be back as Leia in the upcoming film. As the "Star Wars" franchise returns, most eyes will certainly be on her. In December of 2016, fans were shocked and heartbroken by the news of Fisher's sudden passing. The good thing though is that they will still be able to catch a glimpse of her in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," since the actress had reportedly already finished filming for the movie before she died.

Fisher's character is expected to play an integral role in the upcoming film. Since "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will pick up after the events in "The Force Awakens," the movie will likely open with Leia still mourning the death of Han Solo. Her anger will push her to lead the Resistance in waging war against the First Order.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters on Dec. 15.