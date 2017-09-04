'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News, Release Date: Topps Trading Cards Listing Allegedly Reveals Skeleton of Film's Narrative

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

"Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi" is hitting theaters in a few months, and for the last couple of weeks, fans have seen Disney release allusive teasers for the film. Several days ago, a new listing of "The Last Jedi" Topps trading cars was released and hinted of the potential plot of the upcoming installment.

Although a good number of teasers and promo videos have already been made available to build hype around the film, most of the details of its storyline are still kept under wraps. Recently, however, a major spoiler has allegedly been uncovered by merchandise released by the Topps Trading Cards for the Force Friday II event.

The listing was initially leaked on the Topps website, and it featured all of the cards in the journey to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Although the website has unleashed a number of different decks, the one that caught the attention of many was that of the upcoming "Star Wars" film since the set allegedly revealed the skeleton of the film's narrative which the creators of the film have been very secretive about.

The deck for "Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi" consists of 20 cards that tease story beats. These cards include "Rey's Solitude," "General Leia Organa," "Rey and her Lightsaber," "On Crait," "Rushing to Attack," "Finn's Recovery," "Poe Responds," "The Fury of Kylo Ren," "Shards of the Past," "Luke's Grim Perspective," "Ski Speeder Assault," "Walkers Incoming," "The Resistance," "The Resistance X-wing," "The Resistance A-wing," "The Battle Commences," "Frigates Under Fire," "The Resistance vs The First Order," "The Millennium Falcon Flees," and "Heroes United."

Fans have yet to see if the Topps trading cards actually have something to do with the plot of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Prior to the release of the merchandise, film director Rian Johnson boldly said that none of the new "Star Wars 8" merchandise released contained spoilers for the film. "Nah, unless seeing what characters & ships look like count, we were careful to make the toys & toy marketing don't spoil anything," he said.

Topps also recently said that the cards released were not in sequence. The company mentioned that the images found on the cards were taken from the movie's trailer so as not to give away anything in terms of its plot.

