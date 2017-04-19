'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Plot Details, News: New Character and Teaser Trailer Revealed During Star Wars Celebration Panel

Fans waiting for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" had a sneak peek of what is to come in the new "Star Wars" film, thanks to its panel during the 2017 Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida last week.

(Photo: Youtube/Star Wars)screengrab from the first official trailer of "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi"

The panel teased that the film will reveal who Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parents are, but it did not reveal enough to spoil the plot entirely.

In the live-streamed trailer during the event, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) can be heard saying that it is time for the Jedi to end. This hints that the movie might be taking a dark route.

Fans are also asking if the word "Jedi" referred to more than one person or did it just mean Luke?

In an interview with ABC News, film director Rian Johnson only said that for him, "it's singular."

Johnson later explained that Luke is the last Jedi. This revelation, however, opens up more questions. If Luke is the last Jedi, then what exactly did he mean when he said in the trailer that it is time for the Jedi to end?

In addition, the director confirmed that a new female character has been added into the film. She is Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and she will be one of the maintenance workers in the Resistance.

Despite being a maintenance worker, Johnson clarified that the character would play a big role in the upcoming film - telling fans that Rose is an example of a character who is regarded to be the most unlikely to step up but does.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is already in post-production and is slated for a Dec. 15 release in U.S. theaters. The film also stars the late Carrie Fisher, who completed filming before her death, Adam Driver ("The Force Awakens"), John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o ("The Jungle Book"), Oscar Isaac ("Ex Machina"), Andy Serkis ("The Hobbit"), Laura Dern ("Wild") and Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones") among others.