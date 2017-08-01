'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Plot News, Release Date: Gwendoline Christie Teases 'Deeper' Character Development

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy.

Gwendoline Christie reprises her role as Captain Phasma in the upcoming film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and the actress recently teased what fans can expect from the sequel to "The Force Awakens."

Christie first played the role in "The Force Awakens," but fans did not really get a good grasp of her character because she did not have a lot of screen time. The upcoming sequel, however, will see more of Captain Phasma and possibly her backstory as well.

The "Game of Thrones" actress revealed that she was honored to be asked by director Rian Johnson for her input on her character - something he apparently did with all the cast members.

"I was just so delighted to be in The Last Jedi, and for that to be directed by Rian Johnson, who is another director I've long admired since I watched Brick, actually; I thought that was a really brilliant piece of work," Christie shared with Entertainment Weekly at the Television Critics Association's press tour.

She added: "What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are."

There have also been rumors circulating that Captain Phasma will be unmasked in "The Last Jedi." No word yet on whether this is true, though fans are certainly holding on to the hope that her true appearance will be revealed. So far, Captain Phasma has only been seen wearing a silver Stormtrooper armor with a black cape.

With more time spent on character development, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Rey's (Daisy Ridley) origins will be revealed in the highly anticipated film. Some believe that she is Luke's (Mark Hamill) daughter, while others think she is a Kenobi. Meanwhile, there are several fans who are more concerned with her romantic life. Some fans want to see her end up with Finn (John Boyega), while others believe she and Poe (Oscar Isaac) are a better match.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15.