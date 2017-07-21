'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Plot News, Release Date: More Details Revealed During D23 Expo

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit cinemas on Dec. 15.

December is still several months away, but "Star Wars" fans are already looking forward to the premiere of "The Last Jedi." Recently, more details about the film were revealed at the D23 expo.

Some of the cast members and director Rian Johnson appeared to discuss the movie in a panel. Fans who attended the event also got a sneak peek at new footage from the upcoming film.

According to Screen Rant, the clip revealed new creatures, including cute Ewok-looking birds that are known as porgs. The "Star Wars" universe is already filled with unique beings, so it will definitely be interesting to get to know more of them. The giant creature previously photographed, however, was not in sight.

It was also revealed that Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) will reunite in the upcoming film, giving Rey/Finn fans a reason to rejoice. Some of them have been rooting for Rey and Finn to get together, though it has not exactly been clear that this is the path they are headed for.

There have been some who believe that Finn will end up with Rose, played by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. After all, he does go on a majority of his adventures with Rose. It was also teased that Finn will be a much more significant character in the sequel.

Other fans, however, are hoping that Rey will end up with Poe (Oscar Isaac). But since everyone will be too busy fighting against an evil empire, it remains to be seen if they will have any time for romance. There will be time, though, for self-discovery, which is what Rey will be doing in the upcoming film. As fans know, there is a lot of mystery surrounding Rey's origins, and it is expected that more about her background will be revealed.

As for Poe, he will have his own enemy to face in the sequel. Vice Admiral Holdo, a new character played by Laura Dern, was previewed at D23 and it was revealed that she has her fair share of action sequences.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 15.