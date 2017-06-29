'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Plot Rumors: Epic Fight Between Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker Confirmed to Happen

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will underestimate the powers of the Jedi Master in the much-anticipated Battle of Ahch-To in the upcoming installment of the Star Wars franchise, "The Last Jedi."

Facebook/StarWarsPH'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

New details have surfaced on the rumored fight between Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the movie that is set to hit the cinemas this December.

According to Express, a leak from the set in Ireland revealed that the epic battle will indeed happen.

Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh discussed the rumor in a YouTube video, stating that an Irish local spoke about the scene that would take place in the third act of "The Last Jedi." According to him, the source said there had been multiple takes and it took about 17 hours for the actors to film the entire sequence.

Based on the spoilers, Kylo Ren and his Knights will challenge Luke Skywalker once they trace him to Ahch-To. This is expected to be one of the film's highlights, especially with the complicated wire work involved in the shoot. Zeroh said that the scene showed Kylo underestimating Luke's powers.

"From what he observed of Mark Hamill doing his part – and the stunt group doing the Knights of Ren connected to the wire work – it looked like Luke Skywalker was Force pushing all of the Knights of Ren. Some of the Knights of Ren were charging towards him...although he does take them all out singlehandedly," Zeroh said in the video.

He added, "Apparently there's one remaining – that there's going to be a special sequence for Luke Skywalker in which he does something very special."

Fans of the franchise are impatiently waiting for new updates on the upcoming sequel. The teaser released showed the continuation of the last cliffhanger, where Rey (Daisy Ridley) followed Luke to Ahch-To for her training. In "The Force Awakens," Rey finally met her Jedi mentor. A scene from the promo also hinted of the impending end of the Jedi era. In the franchise, Luke has been tagged as the last one. Speculations are rife, though, that Rey is destined to become a Jedi, too.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 15.