'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Release Date, News: Film Overthrows 'Thor: Ragnarok' as Most Talked-About Movie

The Star Wars saga is as expansive as its fan base, spanning generations of fans both old and young alike. And so it comes as no surprise that it dominates social media buzz, dethroning another film that has made an impact this month.

(Photo: Facebook/Star Wars) Promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

According to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service, the upcoming installment "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has achieved a record-breaking publicity online, amassing almost 900 thousand new conversations, showing just how curious moviegoers are about the film. It has even brought it cumulative conversations of over 1.5 million, revealing its show of popularity is no ruse.

It immediately overthrew "Thor: Ragnarok," which despite having over 65 thousand new conversations and cumulative conversations of more than 300 thousand does not even come close to the former. Its teaser was definitely one of the most talked about, considering how it introduced the first female super villain, but even that wasn't enough to come toe to toe with the long-running science fiction franchise.

Just below it was "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," making the top three spots all within the sci-fi genre. Aside from that comparison, Disney has a lot to celebrate as all three belong to it.

What made it such a huge spectacle for the fans? First and foremost, it is another "Star Wars" film, so its popularity doesn't come as much of a surprise. There are more, however, as to how it achieved such feat.

The first trailer for the movie was cryptic as it is interesting, priming a lot of speculations from fans and moviegoers. The line which says it is time for the Jedi to end is definitely a huge tease, and everyone went back to the drawing board to weigh in on it.

The fact that Carrie Fisher, also known as General Organa in the movie, helped write the script of the film could also contribute to that. With her untimely passing, it won't be a surprise if theaters are filled with tears during the ending credits.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives in cinemas on Dec. 15, 2017.