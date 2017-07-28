'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Rumors: General Leia Organa, Kylo Ren to Reunite

Star Wars/Facebook Carrie Fisher was referred to as Princess Leia during her younger years in the "Star Wars" mythos.

While "Star Wars Episode 8," aka "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," is not slated to arrive earlier than the latter part of the year, there are already rumors claiming that the upcoming movie will feature Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa finally reuniting with her only son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

It was just last December when "Star Wars" fans from all over the world mourned over the death of Fisher who unexpectedly died due to cardiac arrest. Thankfully, the "Star Wars" actress had already finished shooting her scenes for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before her untimely demise, hence, fans can still witness her character in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

According to earlier reports, though, despite Fisher being dead, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will still not be the end of her character in the "Star Wars" mythos. However, this does not mean that her character will be physically present in the "Star Wars" galaxy beginning the yet-to-be-officially-titled "Episode 9."

While it remains unclear as to how General Leia Organa will influence the events in "Star Wars" after the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," there are already rumors claiming that one of her scenes in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie will be shared with another important "Star Wars" character. Although some fans suspect that it will be the reunion scene between General Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), others suspect that it may be the reunion between the general and her only son, Kylo Ren. After all, according to "Star Wars" expert Mike Zeroh, it is very likely for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to feature the long-anticipated mother-daughter reunion.

Apart from a supposed reunion with another "Star Wars" character, it is also alleged that the other important scene of General Leia Organa in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will have something to do with her role as the leader of the Rebel Alliance. Rumors claim that the lady general may finally pass her role as the leader of the Resistance to Lieutenant Connix, who, incidentally, is played by Fisher's real-life daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is slated to arrive this Dec. 15.