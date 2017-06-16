'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Rumors: There May Be a Kylo Ren-Luke Skywalker Fight Set To Be Featured

The hype train for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is continuing to pick up speed, with rumors serving to give fans even more reasons to get excited. And there is a new speculation that they may want to hear about as well.

Star Wars official website'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' could feature an interesting scene involving Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker

Just recently, Star Wars News Net took note of some interesting LEGO sets expected to be linked to the upcoming film that have emerged online.

The items listed do not really come with detailed descriptions, which should come as no surprise, but they contain enough bits of information to at least fuel a few rumors.

As fans can see, Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter has been listed, and according to the aforementioned website, it may be made available together with mini-figures. The mini-figures included are expected to be of Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker.

It is unclear why the Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker mini-figures may be bundled together. Perhaps it was done just for the sake of convenience, but there is another, more intriguing theory put forth in a recent article from Screen Rant.

According to the website, the two mini-figures being bundled together could be a hint that "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" will also feature a scene involving the two, maybe one that even has them engaged in combat.

It is an interesting thought, one that seems plausible and something that fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to should it end up being teased in an upcoming trailer.

The outcome of such an encounter could also have ripple effects that will impact movies coming in the future.

For now, that fight remains a rumor, but fans should be able to learn more about the possibility that it could take place in the not too distant future.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will make its way to cinemas in the U.S. on Dec. 15.