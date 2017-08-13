'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Director Reveals Film Will Not Delve Deeply Into Snoke's Backstory

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" featuring Supreme Leader Snoke.

Often compared to Emperor Palpatine, who was the one who seduced Anakin Skywalker to the dark side, which led him to become Darth Vader, Supreme Leader Snoke is the most mysterious character in the new "Star Wars" films.

Ever since he appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) mentor, easily mirroring the relationship between the Emperor and Darth Vader, fans have been curious about his identity and where he came from.

Entertainment Weekly got a chance to speak with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson, and he was asked whether or not the viewers will get to see the backstory of Snoke in the upcoming film.

"Similar to Rey's parentage, Snoke is here to serve a function in the story. And a story is not a Wikipedia page," said Johnson.

"For example, in the original trilogy, we didn't know anything about the Emperor except what Luke knew about him, that he's the evil guy behind Vader. Then in the prequels, you knew everything about Palpatine because his rise to power was the story," he added.

With that said, it looks like the film will not fully delve into Snoke's backstory, leaving the fans with a mystery that has yet to unfold. However, compared to the previous film where he appeared only as a hologram, the First Order leader is said to come out of hiding in the next film.

Will he be as tall as he appeared to be? Is he a force user as well, just like Kylo? Fans will have to wait and see when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in cinemas on Dec. 15.

In other news, Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), who appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the one who told Rey (Daisy Ridley) about Luke's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber, is said to have a smaller role in the upcoming film.

However, it is going to be a "fun" part, according to Johnson.