'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: John Boyega Teases 'Amazing' Carrie Fisher Sendoff

The legacy of General Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher lives on as she makes her final appearance in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the eighth film in the Skywalker saga.

Actor John Boyega, who plays the stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn in the movies, has revealed that he has multiple scenes with Fisher in the upcoming film.

"We really enjoyed each other's company," he told ABC News about getting to work with the late actress. "I was in Nigeria when we found out about her death. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that," he added.

Fisher, who was 60 years old, passed away last December from cardiac arrest. She was on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

However, despite the "Star Wars" icon's tragic passing, Boyega also assured fans that the film "sends her off in an amazing, amazing way."

It has not been revealed what scenes the two actors will be sharing in the film. According to Screen Rant, there are speculations that Finn will spend some time with General Organa when he wakes up from his coma and before he goes on a new mission.

In other news, there is a rumor that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will be ditching his helmet in the upcoming film. According to Comic Book, this stemmed from a new action figure by Hasbro, which depicts the villain without the accessory.

It can be recalled that in the previous movie, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Kylo took his helmet off when he was confronted by his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), whom he later killed using his lightsaber.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is directed by Rian Johnson. Coming to cinemas on Dec. 15, it stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Benicio del Toro, and more.