'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Movie to Introduce Luke Skywalker's Co-Inhabitants in Ahch-To Island

Facebook/Star Wars Shown is a promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

While it was thought that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was inhabiting the island of Ahch-To all by himself in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," it has been learned that the Jedi master is not alone as the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will reveal that he has been cohabiting the island along with the alien creatures known as the Porgs and the Caretakers.

In a recent interview, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson did not only reveal that the upcoming movie will introduce the alien creatures that Luke Skywalker shares the island with but also what inspired the creation of the said alien creatures.

"If you go to Skellig at the right time of year, it's just covered in puffins, and they're the most adorable things in the world. So when I was first scouting there, I saw these guys, and I was like, oh, these are part of the island. And so the Porgs are in that realm," Johnson said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly as he talked about the Porgs, the penguin-like wide-eyed creatures.

Apart from the Porgs, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will also introduce the Caretakers, who, according to Johnson, only tolerate Luke Skywalker's presence on the island and communicate with him through a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk.

"They're kind of these sort of fish-bird type aliens who live on the island. They've been there for thousands of years, and they essentially keep up the structures on the island," Johnson explained.

Apart from introducing the said new characters, Johnson also revealed that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will reveal Ahch-To island's relevance in the "Star Wars" franchise. The director hopes that fans of the movie will have fun discovering the said primitive island in the context of "Star Wars" mythology.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters this Dec. 15.