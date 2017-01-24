'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Official Movie Subtitle Hints At Importance Of Luke Skywalker's Presence

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At long last, the full and official name of the next "Star Wars" movie has been confirmed. It will be known as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and that itself offers a pretty solid clue with regards to what this next cinematic offering could be all about.

Star Wars official website'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is expected to reveal more about the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey

During an earlier interview with USA Today, director Rian Johnson already hinted at what could be the central theme discussed in the upcoming movie, and it may have something to do with the Mark Hamill-portrayed character known as Luke Skywalker.

Over the course of that interview, Johnson noted that "What's going on with Luke Skywalker?" will be a question discussed, dissected and hopefully answered as the movie plays out.

Johnson also shared that the aforementioned question will be answered in a way that he hopes will feel "honest" and "interesting" and that will "make sense" to the viewers as well.

Also set to be examined in "Star Wars: The Lost Jedi" is the relationship that exists between Luke Skywalker and Rey (Daisy Ridley), according to Johnson.

There have been rumblings that the two could be father and daughter, and even if that is not the case exactly, they still seem to share a strong bond. Fans hope the upcoming movie will reveal why that is so.

Needless to say, even after the official reveal of the new movie's full name, fans still have a lot of questions that they want to have answered.

As Wired pointed out, the use of the color red for the movie's logo seems unusual and may be hinting at something that the folks behind the film do not want to discuss just yet.

All will be known in due time, however, and fans can start looking for their answers as soon as "Star Wars: The Lost Jedi" makes its way to cinemas on Dec. 15.