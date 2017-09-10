'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers, Release Date: Rian Johnson Reveals Identity of the Last Jedi

Facebook/StarWars Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi.

Ever since the title of "Star Wars: Episode 8" was revealed, fans have been wondering who "The Last Jedi" really is. And according to director Rian Johnson, the answer was in "The Force Awakens" all along.

"It's in the opening crawl of 'The Force Awakens,'" Johnson said in an interview with The New York Times. "Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies — everything is from a certain point of view — but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown."

Those reasons will be explored in the upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to premiere later this year. Fans only got a brief glimpse at Mark Hamill's visibly older Luke Skywalker at the end of "The Force Awakens." However, they should get ready to see more of him in the upcoming film, possibly putting an end to the Jedi, as teased in the trailer. There is certainly a lot of intrigue as to why Luke wants the Jedi to end, and Johnson said it will all become clear soon.

"That's something that we're definitely going to dig into," he said. "The heart of the movie is Luke and Rey. It follows all the other characters, but its real essence is the development of the two of them."

It seems that character development and backgrounds is something "The Last Jedi" will be exploring further. This is true for Luke and Rey, but it is also true for Captain Phasma, played by Gwendoline Christie. The "Game of Thrones" actress previously revealed she provided some of her own insights to Johnson about her character. However, Christie did not say whether her face will be seen in the upcoming film, as she spent all her screen time in "The Force Awakens" behind a mask.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 15.