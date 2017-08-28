'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers, Rumors: Prince William, Prince Harry to Make Cameo Appearances as Stormtroopers?

Prin­ce William and Prince Harry might have something new to add to their royal resumes. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor John Boyega recently teased that the princes might make a cameo appearance in the movie as Stormtroopers.

Reuters/Adrian Dennis/Pool Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016.

The "Star Wars" movie franchise is known for recruiting high-profile personalities to make secret cameo appearances in its films, and it seems like Prince William and Prince Harry will have their chance in the upcoming "Star Wars" film.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 "Today," Boyega was asked to once again verify the rumors about Prince William and Prince Harry's roles.

"I think they took that scene out," Boyega said, as quoted Mashable. "I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man, cause I swear there were images or whatever online. They came on set, man. They were there, man. Tom Hardy was there too, man. I said it."

Boyega said that while the photos of the two princes on set may have been leaked, he did confirm that both royals did stop by the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" production area.

Although Boyega's statement appears inconclusive, a source told The Daily Mail that Prince William and Prince Harry filmed in full Stormtrooper gear for a scene wherein "Rey and Finn infiltrate a secret base."

The source further revealed that Rey and Finn are in an elevator with Benicio del Toro's character when a group of Stormtroopers barged in, two of whom are William and Harry.

Earlier this year, actors Gary Barlow and Tom Hardy also teased that they filmed a scene for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Express reported.

In "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," several actors made cameo appearances, including "Game of Thrones" alums Jessica Henwick and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "Star Trek" star Simon Pegg, and James Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 13, 2017.