'Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Will Film Include Cameos By Royal Princes William and Harry?

REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016.

Is "Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi" going to feature several cameos made by Prince William and Prince Harry?

Rumors were sparked by "Star Wars" actor John Boyega's interview on BBC Radio 4's "Today" program last week, as he was asked about the possibility the royal princes could have taken some time out to film a number of scenes for the upcoming movie.

It was not the first time Boyega was asked about this in the same radio program. And while actors working for franchises like "Star Wars" are often tight-lipped about details of unreleased materials, the actor had a different approach to answering the question.

When asked if the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry were going to have cameos in the movie as stormtroopers, Boyega said: "I think they took that scene out."

He then added: "I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man."

Then, igniting another round of rumors, Boyega said: "Tom Hardy was there, too – I said it. I'm sick of hiding this."

Fans can also recall that Prince William and Prince Harry visited the "Star Wars" set last year at Pinewood Studios, which is located in London. This was where some of the shots for "Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi" were taken.

During Prince William and Prince Harry's visit, they were welcomed by Boyega and his "Star Wars" co-stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Chewbacca, and the film's director Rian Johnson.

It is important to note that this was not the first time members of the British royal family visited filming locations and sets located in the United Kingdom.

Back in 2014, Queen Elizabeth II herself visited the set of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where she was met by several cast members such as Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams.

Meanwhile, to confirm whether Prince William, Prince Harry or Hardy appear in the film, fans will have to wait until "The Last Jedi" premieres in movie theaters on Dec. 15.