'StarCraft' News: Game Goes Free; Gets Update After Nearly a Decade

Blizzard Entertainment has recently released a patch that made the "StarCraft" game free after about two decades since it was first released. This update is also the first for the title in the past eight years.

At 5 p.m. EDT last Tuesday, the "StarCraft" patch 1.18 went live and can be downloaded by players using Windows and Mac.

Players are reminded by Blizzard Entertainment, "When patching, please use the 'Run as Admin' option; it is required during your first client run to migrate saves and avoid issues from Windows system admin changes."

The game patch includes several additions such as the Alt+Enter function so players can swiftly switch from full screen to windowed mode or vice versa. Developers have also added the Popular Maps menu for an easier time in finding games and game modes.

Players can now see the information they need to know about their opponents upon joining the game lobby. Game replays are now being autosaved while there will now be an option to view the game time.

Blizzard Entertainment has also added improvements to several important areas of the game. For example, they have increased the turn rate to be more compatible with the LAN speeds on Battle.net. With that, the gameplay is expected to become more responsive. With this patch, the game also promises to be better at warding off cheats.

Patch 1.18 is also packed with several bug fixes that correct the palettes for rainbow water and the 80s Kerrigan face during loading.

On the other hand, the developers have also recognized that there are still several issues with the game such as the unavailability of the profile section and the inaccurate display of friends' locations. But Blizzard Entertainment has also notified players that the chat section and its system is still currently being updated.

It can be recalled that late last month, Blizzard Entertainment also confirmed that the remastered version of "StarCraft" is set to launch in summer packed with the first ever main game of the franchise plus the "Brood War" expansion in 4K ultra high-definition.