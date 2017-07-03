'StarCraft: Remastered' News: Developers Reveal Release Date, Price and More Details

Blizzard Promotional image for "StarCraft: Remastered"

Blizzard recently announced more details concerning the release date and gameplay information of "StarCraft: Remastered."

Players can now pre-order the game with a promise of getting "exclusive content" for $14.99. To get the "StarCraft: Remastered" release, players also need to create a Blizzard account, install the Blizzard desktop program and have an internet connection.

Blizzard also confirmed that "StarCraft: Remastered" will go live on Monday, Aug. 14.

People who will pre-order "StarCraft: Remastered" will get free items and contents such as the Korhal Command Center, Aiur Nexus, and Char Hive.

"StarCraft: Remastered" will require an installed "StarCraft Anthology." Since patch 1.18 went live in April, Blizzard has already made the latter free for installation two decades after its first release.

Meanwhile, for the main gameplay contents of the upcoming remastered release, Blizzard promised to let players "rediscover a classic." As earlier announced, the company will enhance the visual and graphics aspects of the game mainly based on the "StarCraft: Brood War" expansion, including its complete plot and gameplay.

Developers promised that "StarCraft: Remastered" will deliver "full graphical upgrade" based on the original base game "StarCraft" and expansion title "StarCraft: Brood War."

With the enhanced graphics performance, the game can be played on monitors that support widescreen UHD up to 4K resolution. Developers also incorporated high-fidelity background music. Meanwhile, the game also has controls that lets players quickly switch from the remastered version onto the original title.

"StarCraft: Remastered" will feature the familiar mechanized terrans, psi-powered protoss, and insectoid zerg — main races in the game that will relentlessly battle for dominance in more than 50 campaign missions.

As if more than 50 campaign missions were not enough, Blizzard also included the sought-after multiplayer online game in "StarCraft: Remastered" where up to eight distinct environments will be featured.

The main tasks to achieve in order to advance in the online battlefield include building a fortified base and leading an army until players are strong enough to head an entire race.

"StarCraft: Remastered" will be released on Windows and Mac PC.