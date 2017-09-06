'StarCraft: Remastered' News: Legendary Brood War Players Possibly Returning To Pro Scene

Blizzard Promotional image for "StarCraft: Remastered"

With the release of "Starcraft: Remastered," a number of the old guard is slowly returning to the pro scene to reclaim some of their former glory. Legendary "Brood War" professional gamers such as Bisu, JaeDong, and Flash are all back in the main stage as the resurgence of classic "Starcraft" hits Korea.

"Starcraft" has become some sort of religion in South Korea ever since its release. For over a decade, the game has been the premiere competition in Korea even surpassing actually sporting events such as football.

This massive popularity meant that those who are skilled enough to compete in these events become instant celebrities. The term "Bonjwa" was even coined to describe players who dominated the "StarCraft" scene for a long period of time.

One such Bonjwa is Flash who over the course of his Brood War career has earned over $400,000. He continued to play professionally after the transition to StarCraft 2 but as of 2015, Flash has since retired from the pro-scene.

But during the "StarCraft: Remastered" launch event Flash, along with legendary Brood War players battled it out in front of a large crowd. With a revival scene on the horizon, fans could very well see the resurgence of other former Bonjwas such as BoxeR, NaDa, iloveoov, and sAviOr.

For the moment, "Brood War" is largely a streaming scene with the Korea eSports Association's (KeSPA) transitioning to "StarCraft 2" back in 2013. Nevertheless, it is still attracting a substantial audience though not on par as its successor.

It's highly unlikely that "StarCraft: Remastered" will beat "StarCraft 2." However, there's nothing that can stop these two great games from existing side by side except their fans. If they can simply put their mutual animosity towards each other, then maybe, just maybe, "Brood War" and its legendary players can recreate the game's Golden Age.