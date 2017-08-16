'StarCraft: Remastered' Review: Nostalgia Meets the New Age

"StarCraft: Remastered" is an astounding success for Blizzard Entertainment. Well, not as impressive as when it was first released but nevertheless, the re-release of the iconic real-time strategy game has been very well received.

Blizzard Promotional image for "StarCraft: Remastered"

Aside from the new coat of digital paint, Blizzard also tweaked the outdated user interface bringing it to 21st-century standards. That being said, the game still has that classic feel to it with most of the original designs and character models remaining intact.

The game now looks sharper with many details previously obscured by low-resolution now able to be clearly seen. While the models still appear to be ungainly compared to "StarCraft 2," it's probably for the best as the nostalgia factor far outweighs the preferences for better graphics.

And speaking of intact, the steep learning curve is still there. While part of the goal is to bring "StarCraft" up-to-date with existing technology, Blizzard's aim is to reinvigorate the competitive scene which means that most of the game's mechanics haven't changed.

The game's sequel is much more beginner-friendly with features that make micromanagement that much easier. This means that once newer players dive into the multiplayer of "StarCraft: Remastered," they will likely be stomped by someone who has been playing the exact same game for nearly two decades.

"StarCraft: Remastered" certainly needs something for beginners, like unranked matchmaking where players can casually play to learn and not get chewed by the competition that ladder matches are notoriously known for.

Still, given that "StarCraft: Remastered" is primarily aimed at veterans of the game and not newer players, the game's current state is perfect as it is. However, if Blizzard wants newer players to experience and enjoy this '90s RTS phenomenon, they should really do something to make it more noob-friendly.

"StarCraft: Remastered" is now available for Microsoft Windows and macOS.