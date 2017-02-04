'Stardew Valley' Collector's Edition Set for Retail Release on April 11, Bonus Items Included

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Stardew Valley's" virtual rendition of life on the farm will soon be making its way to stores across North America, as a Collector's Edition of the game is set to be made available on April 11.

Stardew Valley official websiteA pleasant day on the farm inside 'Stardew Valley'

Announced just recently by 505 Games, the Collector's Edition of the farming simulator will be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Aside from the game, players who opt to purchase the Collector's Edition will also receive bonus goodies that include a mini-guidebook by Kari Fry, the Pelican Town map as well as a download code for the game's soundtrack.

Notably, the April 11 release date for the Collector's Edition of the game is for North America. Fans in Europe who also want to get this edition will have to wait until it is released there on April 13.

A brief trailer showing off some features of the game was also released recently by 505 Games.

For those gamers who may not know that much yet about "Stardew Valley," 505 Games detailed some of the farming sim's more notable features.

While the game is mainly about farming, there are other activities players can engage in as well, such as fishing, foraging and mining and they can even battle against some wild creatures.

Players can also take some time to get to know the other residents of "Stardew Valley," and if they want to, they can even pursue a relationship with one of them that may eventually lead to marriage.

As all of this is going on, players will be able to continue building a home for their character, acquiring new skills and even cooking up some of the crops they have grown.

Players also have the ability to change the appearance of their character to further personalize their experience of going through the game.

More news about "Stardew Valley" should be made available soon.