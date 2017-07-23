'Stargate Origins' Latest News: MGM Revives Franchise With a Digital-Only Prequel Series

YouTube/Stargate Command/MGM A still image of a scene from the official teaser trailer of the upcoming MGM digital-only prequel series "Stargate: Origins"

"Stargate: Origins" is set to revive the classic science fiction franchise this fall as MGM announced the new prequel series. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced the digital-only short format show during the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20.

MGM looked back on the long-running sci-fi series in the 20th-anniversary presentation of the "Stargate SG-1" show, which first aired on July 1997.

The studio also introduced their new "Stargate Command" website, which will be a one-stop shop for all thing related to the classic series, as well as the exclusive provider of the "Stargate: Origins" web series, according to Deadline.

The Stargate Command site, which will feature art, trivia, and other content collected from 25 years of "Stargate" history, will stream the exclusive first ten episodes of "Stargate: Origins," each of which will run just 10 minutes long, as noted by The Verge.

As a prequel show, the online series will deal with the roots of the "Stargate" core story. Kevin Conroy, president of digital and new platforms at MGM, noted how the new show will pay homage to the origins of the sci-fi series. "We've been eager to revisit the 'Stargate' franchise, and create an all-new story that honors the founding mythos and gives loyal fans more mystery and adventure," Conroy said in a statement.

"We view 'Stargate Origins' as a thank you to fans who have been keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for nearly 25 years," the MGM executive added, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times.

The expansive sci-fi franchise started from the "Stargate" movie released in 1994, which was expanded on by the "Stargate SG-1" series about three years later. The long-running series ran for ten years and eventually led to the "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe" spin-off shows.

The video below shows the official teaser trailer of "Stargate: Origins," as released by MGM during the San Diego Comic-Con.