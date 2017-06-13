'Starlink: Battle for Atlas' News: Game to Arrive in Fall 2018

Ubisoft has announced that "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" is finally arriving in 2018.

Screenshot/Starlink: Battle for Atlas/YouTube"Starlink: Battle for Atlas" is arriving in fall next year.

While many fans jubilated over the reveal of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" at the still-ongoing E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2017, it was not the only announcement from Ubisoft that made the gaming community happy as the game publisher also revealed other games in its pipeline, including "Starlink: Battle for Atlas."

The just-announced game will have the players assume a role of an interstellar pilot, who, along with others, will work on freeing the Atlas star system from Grax and the Forgotten Legion. "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" is expected to offer gamers a new experience as it will give them a chance to play, build their own modular Starship model, and take part in epic space battles.

Would-be players of "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" will have the choice to customize their starship. Apart from mixing and matching the pilots, they will also be given the freedom to assemble their starship by customizing its hulls, wings, and weapons. Whatever change a player does to his starship, it will immediately be reflected in the game real-time, making the change do its job in the game instantaneously.

Players will not only have the opportunity to customize their starship, though. In "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" players are also given the chance to customize their combat style. They can get creative in combat by experimenting with different pilot abilities, weapon types, and status effects that can defeat their enemies or help them survive deadly challenges.

Meanwhile, each of the planets featured in "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" will have its distinct identity, ecosystem and wildlife. Hence, even before the game arrives, players are already advised to be careful when they traverse the space as, apart from the many challenges they will encounter, their actions and decisions affect each world.

"Starlink: Battle for Atlas" will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch when it arrives in fall of 2018.