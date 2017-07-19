'Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars' Trailer: Arachnid Mayhem Coming This August

The war has come to the red planet in "Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars," the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. Sony Pictures Entertainment recently unveiled the trailer for the animated film to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and as a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack.

Two decades since the Battle of Klendathu, the infamous arachnids are just one planet away from the Federation's home world, Earth. The hero of Planet P has been demoted and sent to a satellite station on Mars.

As the Federation moves in to attack the arachnid home planet once again, the bugs also begin their secret invasion of the red planet. Now, it is up to Johnny Rico and a handful of recruits to repel the bug invasion and protect the Federation home world.

"Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars" will see Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer return as the voices of Rico and Dizzy Flores, respectively. They will be joined by comedian DeRay Davis in another military-adventure film from "Starship Troopers" and "Robocop" writer Ed Neumeier.

Shinji Aramaki ("Appleseed Alpha") and Masaru Matsumoto ("Castlevania: Judgment") will direct the animated film.

A panel will be held at this year's San Diego Comic-Con where attendees can get a glimpse of the upcoming movie.

The Blu-ray release for the film will include a making-of featurette as well as interviews with Neumeier and Van Dien. Other bonuses include a photo gallery and deleted scenes from the film. The 20th Anniversary Edition of the original "Starship Troopers" film is also set to be released on Sept. 19.

Last year, there were reports that Sony was making a reboot that would be based on Robert A. Heinlein's 1959 sci-fi novel. It is unknown whether this animated film is the intended product or if fans should expect a "Starship Troopers" feature film in the future.

"Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars" will be released direct-to-video on Aug. 22.